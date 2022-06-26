Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 4.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.