City Holding Co. Acquires 11,250 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. City Holding Co. owned approximately 1.68% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period.

POCT stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

