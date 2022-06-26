City Holding Co. Acquires 463 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

Shares of MCD opened at $247.90 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.35 and a 200-day moving average of $249.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

