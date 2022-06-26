City Holding Co. Acquires 952 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $195.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).