City Holding Co. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $93.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $235.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

