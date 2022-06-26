City Holding Co. Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

