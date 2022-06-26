City Holding Co. Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. City Holding Co. owned about 1.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after acquiring an additional 662,065 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,412,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 500,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 405,870 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 294,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 225,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,133,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of PJAN opened at $30.53 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.