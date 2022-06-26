City Holding Co. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

City Holding Co. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

ITW opened at $187.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.33 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.