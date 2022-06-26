City Holding Co. Has $2.78 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

