City Holding Co. Has $4.05 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Medtronic by 38.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 114.2% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

MDT opened at $90.22 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

