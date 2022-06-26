City Holding Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 47.9% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 842.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

BA stock opened at $141.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.44. The stock has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

