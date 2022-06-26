City Holding Co. Sells 380 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 39.3% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Garmin by 60.2% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 11,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Garmin by 67.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN opened at $100.13 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.