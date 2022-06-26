City Holding Co. Sells 600 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.34 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

