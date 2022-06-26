City Holding Co. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

