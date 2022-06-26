Claremont Financial Group Inc. Has $182,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $215.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.49. The company has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

