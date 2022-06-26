Claremont Financial Group Inc. Has $7.11 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10,258.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 30.4% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23.

