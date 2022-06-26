Claremont Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,871 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 108,710.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 12.1% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $232.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.56 and a 200-day moving average of $259.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

