Claremont Financial Group Inc. Purchases 576 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 949,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,269,000 after buying an additional 232,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 346,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

