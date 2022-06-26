CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Critical Survey

Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zhong Yang Financial Group and CME Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhong Yang Financial Group N/A N/A N/A CME Group 57.98% 9.29% 1.32%

86.7% of CME Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of CME Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zhong Yang Financial Group and CME Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhong Yang Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CME Group 1 8 7 0 2.38

CME Group has a consensus target price of $246.73, indicating a potential upside of 17.49%. Given CME Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CME Group is more favorable than Zhong Yang Financial Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhong Yang Financial Group and CME Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhong Yang Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CME Group $4.69 billion 16.09 $2.64 billion $7.66 27.42

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhong Yang Financial Group.

Summary

CME Group beats Zhong Yang Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers consultancy and escrow agency, currency exchange, structured note subscriber, and margin financing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

