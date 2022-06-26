CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 62,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,692,217 shares.The stock last traded at $11.86 and had previously closed at $11.38.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2,968.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 124.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

