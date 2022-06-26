Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $317,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $229.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

