Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $253.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.83. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.08.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

