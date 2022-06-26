Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $67.77 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $67,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $614,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

