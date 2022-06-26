Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,005 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 663.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $29.64 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93.

