Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,701 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 176.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average is $105.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.