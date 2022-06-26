Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $891.35.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $737.12 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $763.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $779.37 and a 200-day moving average of $897.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.