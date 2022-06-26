Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 663.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

PDN stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93.

