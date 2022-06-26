Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys 118 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.79. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

