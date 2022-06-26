Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,335 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of CZA stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

