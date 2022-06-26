Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 49,854 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,674.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.1% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 11,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,928.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

