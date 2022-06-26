Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayport LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 308,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,239,000 after acquiring an additional 48,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

