Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.