Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,235,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,608,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $62.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19.

