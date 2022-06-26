Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $880,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $162.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.48 and its 200 day moving average is $187.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

