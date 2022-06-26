Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $838,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 762,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,994,000 after buying an additional 210,983 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $663,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

