Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,490 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

