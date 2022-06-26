Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned about 42.46% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,640,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 61,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM opened at $121.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day moving average is $140.44. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $110.78 and a twelve month high of $167.91.

