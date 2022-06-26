Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $232.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.56 and a 200 day moving average of $259.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

