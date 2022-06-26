Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $141.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.44. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $252.30. The company has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.