Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,336 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 230,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 473,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29,857 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $546,000.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

