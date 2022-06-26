Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.