Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 15,681 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,432 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $60.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47.

