Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 223 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 25,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $647.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $634.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $742.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

