Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 2,370 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

