Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 950 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Target were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $150.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.34 and its 200-day moving average is $208.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

