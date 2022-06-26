Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Cummins were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI opened at $195.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

