Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

C opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

