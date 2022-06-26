Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Netflix were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $190.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

