Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $504.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.92. The company has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.