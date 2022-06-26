Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in FedEx were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after buying an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,326,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.10.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

